Mizoram Students' Union president Laldinsanga was hospitalised on the fourth day of his indefinite fast, demanding the resignation of Mizoram Public Service Commission chairperson R Lalramnghaka, while two leaders of the outfit have joined the hunger strike.Lalramnghaka expressed willingness to step down from the post "if God commands him". He also said that he has long been thinking about retiring from the post to devote his time to church activities.

Laldinsanga was taken to Ebenezer Hospital's emergency department around 8.40 pm on Thursday following health complications, according to the student body. However, the Mizoram Students' Union (MSU) chief said he would not call off the hunger strike.

The MSU has accused the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) of making repeated errors, delays and administrative lapses that have distressed job seekers.

Following Laldinsanga's hospitalisation, MSU General Secretary Lalrampanmawia and Secretary in-charge of Games and Sports Johan Lalremruata joined the hunger strike on the MPSC office premises from Thursday night.

The MSU said students and job-seeking youths had lost confidence in the MPSC and held its chairperson responsible for causing distress to job aspirants over the past two years. Upping the ante, the organisation said that it would picket outside the commission's office on Friday to prevent the chairperson from attending office.

It also warned of holding a massive rally in Aizawl on November 30 if Lalramnghaka does not step down as MPSC chairperson on moral grounds. The MSU has claimed the commission had issued more than 24 corrigenda in job-related issues since Lalramnghaka assumed office in May 2024.

MPSC chairperson Lalramnghaka said he would step down if "God commands him". He also said that he has long been thinking about retiring from the post to devote his time to church activities. MSU General Secretary Lalrampanmawia said a delegation of the outfit urged Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh to initiate steps for the removal of the MPSC chairperson.

The governor told the delegation that he was aware of the difficulties faced by youths appearing for MPSC examinations and recent controversies surrounding the commission, according to Lalrampanmawia.

He said Singh expressed sympathy for those affected and assured the delegation that he would initiate steps to address the issue and discuss the matter with Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The governor also said that he would meet the MPSC chairman as necessary.