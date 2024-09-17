Mizoram faces shortage of fuel, essential items as trucks not plying due to poor road condition

Aizawl: Mizoram is facing a shortage of fuel and essential commodities, as hundreds of trucks are not plying along a key stretch of a national highway due to poor road conditions, officials of several transport associations said.



The stretch of National Highway-306 and National Highway-6, particularly in the Kawnpui-Khamrang sector in Kolasib district, needs immediate repair, they said.

Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and Petroleum Entrepreneurs & Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have decided to suspend operations along that portion of the national highway from Tuesday, MOTDA president Romel Lalruatdika said.

Romel said the NH-306 and NH-6 between Kawnpui and Sairang near Aizawl are not fit for transportation of oil.

"The poor condition of the road poses a risk to the lives of drivers, and can also lead to oil spills from tankers. Therefore, we have decided to cease operations from September 17 for the safety of drivers and the general public," he told PTI.

The Mizoram Distributors Association also said that many trucks carrying essential commodities are not operating owing to the 'dilapidated' condition of the road.

Most filling stations in Aizawl ran out of stock on Tuesday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the state's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department Director Saizikpuii said that barring Aizawl, the government has regulated the purchase of oil in other districts.

Officials of the Supply Department have urged people not to panic and said the state government is taking all measures to repair the road stretch.

On Monday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma interacted with leaders of the Mizoram Commercial Vehicles' Union on the issue.

He had said torrential rainfall and landslides have severely impacted the state's infrastructure.