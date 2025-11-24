Missing Odisha Lawyer’s Car Found in Village Pond After 90 Days; No Trace of Him Yet

Bhubaneswar: A deepening mystery has gripped Uparbeda village in Saraskana block of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district after villagers discovered a missing lawyer’s car submerged in a local pond—nearly 90 days after he vanished.

The vehicle, an Alto, was found on Monday morning when residents noticed a tyre sticking out of the water. As word spread, police from Jharpokharia rushed to the site and, with villagers’ help, pulled the car out. Its registration number confirmed it belonged to advocate Gulesh Chandra Gochhayat, who has been missing for three months.

Police are now probing how the vehicle ended up underwater, when it sank, and whether any foul play is involved. Gochhayat’s mobile phone has remained switched off since the day he disappeared, leaving investigators with few leads.

Adding to the intrigue, a strong odour was reported from the car after it was retrieved, prompting speculation that someone might have been trapped inside. Police, however, have not confirmed the presence of any remains.

A forensic team has been called in to examine the vehicle. Officials said the car will be opened only in the presence of scientific experts to preserve potential evidence.

The recovery has sparked widespread concern in the region, as residents await answers in a case that has remained unsolved for three months. Investigators hope the forensic examination will provide vital clues to trace the missing lawyer and unravel the circumstances that led to his car ending up at the bottom of the pond.