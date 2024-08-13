Misleading ads case: SC closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings against yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited after accepting the apology tendered by them in the misleading advertisements case. "The court has closed the contempt proceedings based on the undertakings given by Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd," advocate Gautam Talukdar, who represented the yoga guru, Balkrishna and the firm, said.



On May 14, the apex court had reserved its order on the contempt notice.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

In its November 21, 2023 order, the top court had noted that the counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

The top court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is "bound down to such assurance".

Non-adherence to the specific assurance and subsequent media statements by the firm had irked the apex court, which later issued notice to them to show cause as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.�