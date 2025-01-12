Miscreants attack patrolling vessel, free fishermen caught in illegal fishing raid

Bhubaneswar: A forest department patrolling team was on Sunday allegedly attacked by an organised group of fishing mafia while conducting a raid in Odisha's Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, located in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, the confrontation began when the patrol team intercepted three trawlers involved in illegal fishing within the protected sanctuary waters. At least nine individuals were apprehended during the raid, as part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit activities threatening the marine ecosystem.

However, the situation took a violent turn when the forest team came under attack. Armed miscreants, arriving in six additional trawlers, surrounded the department's vessel and reportedly opened fire. Taking advantage of the ensuing chaos, the attackers managed to free eight of the apprehended individuals, who reportedly jumped into the sea and escaped.

A senior forest official recounted the harrowing incident, stating, “Our patrolling vessel ‘Aliva’ was conducting a routine operation in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary when we intercepted a trawler engaged in illegal fishing. The trawler’s crew used wireless communication to alert their accomplices, who then arrived in a coordinated assault.”

The official added, “The attackers encircled our vessel, leading to an exchange of fire. In the commotion, eight of the apprehended individuals escaped. However, we managed to detain the driver of the intercepted trawler and seize the watercraft.”

The raid was led by forester Suresh Prusty, who, along with his team, is credited with successfully completing part of the operation despite the intense resistance.