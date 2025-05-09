Mirwaiz Umar, Mehbooba Mufti Appeal For De-escalation

SRINAGAR: Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday called for de-escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and said that both sides ought to exercise restraint to prevent destruction.

The Mirwaiz who was, once again, barred from relocating to Srinagar’s Grand Mosque to deliver a sermon and join the Friday congregational prayers, in a post on ‘X’ said, “As the threat of war intensifies and the loss of precious lives continues, deep sorrow and anxiety grips our hearts. Unfortunately, whenever tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the brunt which follows is primarily borne by the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said that, across the Line of Control (LoC), people are suffering immense hardships, as the loss of their lives, shelter and livelihood is seen only as collateral damage. I urge both the countries to urgently de-escalate and not to tread on this dangerous path, which can only lead to destruction.”

He added, “Though not allowed by authorities to go to Jama Masjid today, I join in spirit with every soul praying for ‘Aman-o-Amaan’ (peace and tranquillity). Let today’s Juma (Friday) be a moment of collective duaa (prayer)—asking Allah to protect us, avert further bloodshed, and guide us toward peace and wisdom.”

Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also, while asserting that military actions cannot be a solution to bring peace in the region, said that there should be political intervention to address the issues between India and Pakistan.

While speaking to reporters here, she appealed to the leadership of both countries to exercise restraint and put an immediate halt to attacks on each other. “Pulwama and Pahalgam are two such incidents that brought the two countries on the verge of a catastrophe. If it continues like this, then there is a danger to the whole world”, she said.

Talking about the killing of civilians in the cross-LoC shelling, she asked, “What is the fault of the children and women that they are getting trapped in this crossfire?” She reiterated that military action treats symptoms, not the root cause. “I appeal to Pakistan's leadership and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised that the era of war has come to an end., to just pick up the phone and resolve this conflict.”