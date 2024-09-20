Minor girl abducted and raped at Dhing in Assam

Guwahati: In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl was abducted and raped by two motor-cycle borne assailants in Dhing in� Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday. The victim was rushed to a Nagaon hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The incident comes barely a month after massive uproar over the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing.



The incident took place when the girl and her younger brother were returning home after dropping their grandmother when the two assailants chased her on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to an isolated place. They gagged her mouth and drove away leaving her younger brother. The locals came out after hearing his cries for help and rescued the girl, however, it was too late by the time and the rapists had fled the scene.

A local resident who chased the assailants said, "This happened near my home. I came out after hearing screams for help. Other villagers also stepped out and we chased after the duo, but they managed to escape. We came to know that they had taken the girl on their motorcycle and raped her."

The local residents however claimed, “We know them, they are locals. They used to work at my shop. The incident occurred at around 11 pm. We came to know later that she was raped.”

The duo has been identified as Fuzail Ahmed and Ishrafil Hussain. They had taken the girl to an isolated place at the Lathiamari area of Dhing and raped her. The girl was rescued by the locals and rushed to the Nagaon hospital where she is being treated now.

Police said that after the villagers gave a chase, the rapists fled from the scene and are on the run. The girl's family has filed a complaint with Dhing police and a manhunt for the two has been launched, police said.

Earlier in August, a 14-year-old girl studying in class 10 was gang raped by three men in Nagaon district's Dhing. She was returning from tuitions in the evening when the accused nabbed her and took turns raping her in the woods. She was later found unclothed and in a semi-conscious state and was rushed to a hospital by the locals.

Meanwhile earlier rape case that created a massive uproar leading to custodial death of one of three accused took a new turn when the family of Tafazzul Islam, who drowned to death while in police custody, claimed it to be a case of mistaken identity by the police. The family has approached the Gauhati High Court on Monday over procedural lapses after Islam, who was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor girl in Dhing last month, died after falling into a pond when he was taken for recreation of the crime scene.

Advocate Junaid Khalid, representing Tafazzul's family said that the photographs of the alleged accused which went viral on social media, were not of Tafazzul's, insinuating that he was wrongfully arrested and subsequently died while in police custody.

Advocate Khalid said, "We have approached the court with a case of mistaken identity. The photograph which got viral is not of Tafazzul. The family raised an objection and due to mistaken identity, a man has died. The court would have decided in due time whether he committed the crime or not."

He said, "We have filed a writ petition over procedural lapses on part of the government and Dhing police station officials leading to Tafazzul's death in police custody. The court has taken cognizance and issued a notice to the government representative."

After the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district's Dhing while returning from tuitions on August 22, the photographs of three individuals, allegedly the culprits, circulated on social media. Dhing police arrested Tafazzul Islam shortly after. He was taken to the crime scene for recreation when he tried to jump custody and fell into a nearby pond where he drowned. The police said that he could not be saved and his body was pulled out later.

Meanwhile, Tafazzul's family is yet to receive any documents like arrest warrant, post-mortem report or death certificate even after applying several times, the advocate said, adding, "We informed the court about this and the government's representative has been ordered to produce them before the court."

Asked about the possibility of foul play in the death of Tafazzul in police custody, Khalid said, "It looks like that. His hands were tied as we saw in the photographs of the body. How can he flee with his hands tied?"