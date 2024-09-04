Ministry of Women and Child Development gets national award for poshan tracker initiative

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards ensuring the health and well-being of children of zero to six years, Mission Poshan 2.0 has made remarkable progress in tracking the growth of millions of young lives, through its monthly growth monitoring initiative - Poshan tracker, which is also a theme for this year Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024.

The Poshan tracker program has successfully identified and addressed growth issues, paving the way for targeted interventions and improved nutritional outcomes. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has received the National Award for e-Governance 2024 (Gold) for the Poshan tracker initiative yesterday in Mumbai. This award has been given to Poshan tracker initiative for the government process re-engineering and digital transformation. Poshan tracker ensures a heathier future for children with real time monitoring and evaluation of children’s nutritional growth.

Mission Poshan 2.0 helps tracking a child's growth pattern over time through WHO growth charts, which are essential tools used to monitor children's growth and development. These charts plot key anthropometric measurements- such as height and weight- against age and sex-specific standards, providing a visual representation of a child's growth trajectory. This visual representation of a child's growth trajectory enables Anganwadi Workers to assess nutritional status and detect deviations, facilitating early intervention and support.

The Poshan tracker, a cutting-edge ICT application, plays a vital role in this process, enabling timely identification and tracking of growth issues. With the aid of Growth Measuring Devices (GMD) available at each Anganwadi Center (AWC), accurate data entry, and regular monitoring, the program has achieved impressive results.

Currently, Mission Poshan 2.0 covers an impressive 8.9 crore children (0-6 years), with a remarkable 8.57 crore measured in a single month through routine monthly Growth Measurement. This extensive reach and impact are a testament to the program's commitment to transforming lives.

By focusing on early identification of health issues, nutritional assessment, and tracking of developmental milestones, Mission Poshan 2.0 is not only improving health outcomes but also empowering communities to take charge of their children's well-being. As the program continues to evolve and expand, it remains a beacon of hope for a healthier, brighter future for India's youngest citizens.





