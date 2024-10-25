Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Prepares for Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar: In response to the imminent threat of Cyclone ‘Dana,’ the Union ministry of ports, shipping & waterways (MoPSW) has implemented critical precautionary measures to ensure the safety of vessels, port operations, and personnel at Paradip Port.

Dana, currently centered over the East-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal tonight, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Shantanu Thakur, minister of state for ports, shipping & waterways, emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between MoPSW, the Directorate General of Shipping, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to mitigate the cyclone's impact on maritime operations.

All vessels at Paradip Port are being prepared for severe weather conditions. Precautions include securing dredgers, barges, and support crafts.

Vessels with light drafts have been instructed to take on heavy weather ballast, and ships at Paradip Anchorage have been moved to safer sea areas.

The ministry has also ensured the readiness of emergency services, including evacuation buses, medical supplies, and food rations, in coordination with the Paradeep Port Authority.

Heavy machinery, including harbour cranes and ship unloaders, is being secured, and under-construction areas are being safeguarded.

The MoPSW is working closely with state and local authorities to assist in evacuation efforts and ensure the safety of affected communities.