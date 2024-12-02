Minister MC Sudhakar Urges Preservation of Folk Diversity at Convocation

Haveri: Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar emphasized the importance of preserving diversity.

He was addressing the convocation of Karnataka Janapada University (Karnataka Folklore University) in Gotagodi of Haveri district on Monday.

“Our diversity is our strength, and we must make every effort to preserve it. Diversity can be seen at every stage of life. When we compare our country to others globally, it becomes clear that our art, culture, sports, and talents are profoundly rich. Preserving and nurturing this folk diversity is the responsibility of this University," Dr. Sudhakar said.

He also stressed the need to foster a deep appreciation for folk culture among the young generation.

Sudhakar further highlighted the international potential of Karnataka's folk traditions and emphasized the need for innovative efforts to showcase them on the global stage.