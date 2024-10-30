Minister MB Patil Accuses BJP of Issuing Waqf Notices to Farmers

Vijayapura: Vijayapura District In-Charge Minister MB Patil has accused the BJP of serving Waqf Board notices to farmers in the district during its tenure between 2019 and 2022.

Patil's remarks come in response to BJP leaders' recent attacks on the Congress government, alleging that farmers in Vijayapura were being served notices claiming their land belonged to the Waqf Board.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Patil attached copies of notices issued during the BJP's rule and criticized the party for engaging in divisive politics rather than prioritizing the state's development.

"No farmer in Vijayapura district has been served a notice claiming their land as Waqf property under our government. The BJP should focus on resolving their internal issues rather than creating a controversy over a non-issue," Patil said.

Patil shared notices served to various villagers dated September 17, 2022, when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister.

It was addressed to villagers of Malbhagayat of Vijayapura District, regarding a case involving the Dargah Hazrath Syed Khaja Ameenuddin Ali Aala and the villagers. The notice directed the villagers to appear before the Enquiry Officer of the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, warning that failure to do so would result in a decision being made in their absence.

Patil questioned why the BJP, during its rule, issued such notices to farmers, challenging the party to provide a clear explanation.

He gave a headline to his post- "Exposed- the crocodile tears of the BJP's fake Hindutva love!"

"They (BJP) misled the people with issues like hijab, halal, and Urigowda-Nanjegowda narrative while they were in power. Now, they continue with the same tactics. Their attempts to deceive the public with fabricated narratives will not work anymore," he asserted.

Patil also pointed out at the internal rifts within the BJP, highlighting the recent reconstitution of the party's fact-finding committee on the Waqf issue.

“The BJP has reconstituted its fact-finding committee on the Waqf issue, initially set up by party president BY Vijayendra, after facing backlash from its own leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Vijayapura MLA). The addition of Yatnal and MP Ramesh Jigajinagi to the committee appears tokenistic, indicating internal struggles within the party,” he added.�