Military Activities on Pak Side Rise After Pahalgam

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 28 lives, Pakistan has begun a quiet military posturing shift along the Indo-Pak border, raising concerns of escalation. Sources in the Indian defence establishment have confirmed heightened Pakistani Air Force (PAF) and Army activity, including the repositioning of assets and exercises near the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistan Air Force reportedly deployed Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft over its northern airspace. Simultaneously, social media accounts linked to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released visuals of field-level military exercises being conducted by the Lahore-based 4 Corps at Tilla Ranges near Jhelum, close to the Indian border.

Indian Air Force (IAF) air defence systems and commercial radars tracked increased aerial movements across the border. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was returning from Jeddah at the time, avoided Pakistani airspace — a route he had used earlier the same day for his outbound journey. Defence analysts view this as a cautionary measure amid mounting tension.

Pakistan is said to have reoriented its air defence assets from the southern sector to the north, reportedly anticipating an Indian retaliation similar to the 2016 surgical strikes or the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Intelligence inputs suggest around 40 terror launch pads remain active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), housing more than 100 terrorists.

Meanwhile, ISI Chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik reportedly convened a series of high-level meetings with all DG-rank officers in Islamabad on Tuesday, indicating intense internal military deliberation. Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir was also present at General Headquarters for an extended period, sources confirmed.

Defence officials believe the Pahalgam attack was a meticulously planned operation, involving detailed reconnaissance to inflict maximum civilian casualties. Significantly, the attack occurred around the same time as Modi’s arrival in Jeddah and Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkey — raising further speculation on the timing.

Observers in Indian defence circles believe Gen. Munir, facing widespread domestic criticism and resistance from supporters of former PM Imran Khan, may be turning to heightened tensions with India to rebuild credibility. The Pakistan Army has faced public outrage since Khan’s ouster in April 2022 and his subsequent arrest in 2023, which triggered nationwide protests, including the torching of the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

Despite attempts to sideline Khan, the former Prime Minister continues to enjoy significant public and internal support, including from sections of the military. Defence sources allege Gen. Munir — also a Hafiz-e-Quran — has resorted to invoking anti-India sentiment, using emotive language around Kashmir and reiterating Pakistan’s adherence to the two-nation theory.

In recent remarks, Gen. Munir described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and urged citizens to instil in future generations a sense of religious and cultural distinction from Hindus—comments seen as inflammatory and regressive by Indian security analysts.