Mild Tremors Cause Panic in Bhubaneswar, No Damage to Life and Property

Bhubaneswar: Panic spread across Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas this Sunday morning as residents experienced mild earthquake tremors. The quake, though brief, left residents alarmed as they felt the ground shake for several seconds.

The tremors claimed to have occurred between 710 pm and 7:15 am, caught many off guard.

“I was sleeping when I heard a noise, followed by slight tremors,” shared a local resident. Another resident, who was out for a morning walk, described a similar experience: "I heard a sound, felt a bit dizzy, and then realized it was an earthquake."

Initial reports indicate no damage to life or property in the region. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was yet to release an official statement confirming the event.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) website shared updates regarding the intensity and epicenter of the earthquake.

It originated in the Bay of Bengal 353km west northwest of Yangon, Myanmar; and 472 km north of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India. Its magnitude was measured at 3.9 in the Richter scale. However, the NCS mentions the timing of the earthquake is 10.28.11 am (IST).