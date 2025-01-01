Mild tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch; no casualty

A mild tremor of 3.2 magnitude struck Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday morning, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

The tremor was recorded at 10:24 am, with its epicentre located 23 kilometres north-northeast (NNE) of Bhachau, the Gandhinagar-based ISR reported. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property were reported, as confirmed by the district administration.

This is the latest in a series of seismic activities in the region. Last month, Kutch experienced four tremors of over 3 magnitude, including a 3.2 magnitude tremor three days ago, also near Bhachau. On December 23, a 3.7 magnitude quake was recorded, while on December 7, the district experienced a 3.2 magnitude tremor.

On November 18, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Kutch, following a 4.2 magnitude tremor in Patan, north Gujarat, on November 15, as per ISR data.

Gujarat is classified as a high earthquake-risk area. According to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years.

The devastating earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001, remains one of the most destructive in India’s history. It was the third largest earthquake and the second most destructive in the country over the last two centuries. The disaster caused near-total destruction in many towns and villages, claiming nearly 13,800 lives and injuring 1.67 lakh people.