MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra, no casualties

Deccan Chronicle
4 Nov 2024 6:44 PM IST
Agra: A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday, sources said. There were no casualties in the incident and the pilot ejected safely, they said.

A Court of Inquiry will be ordered, they said. Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames. A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on September 2 due to a critical technical snag. The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.


