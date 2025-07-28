Midnight Joyride Turns Risky: Seven Youths Cram Onto Scooter in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: In a startling display of recklessness, seven youths were caught riding a single scooter late Sunday night in Odisha’s Sambalpur city, drawing sharp criticism and prompting swift police action. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Dhanupali Police Station and came to light after a video of the stunt went viral on social media.

According to police sources, the group was seen dangerously joyriding and causing a public nuisance, blatantly flouting traffic rules and endangering lives. Acting on the viral footage, police launched a search operation and traced the vehicle using CCTV surveillance.

The scooter was soon located, and the rider was detained. The vehicle has been seized and is currently held at the Dhanupali Police Station. Preliminary investigation revealed that several of the youths involved were minors.

The police has initiated legal proceedings under various sections related to traffic violations and public endangerment. The episode has triggered a wider conversation about youth conduct and the urgent need for road safety awareness in urban centres.

Authorities have appealed to parents to keep a closer watch on their children’s activities and urged youngsters to avoid such perilous stunts that could end in tragedy.