Mid-winter Waterfowl Census 2025: Odisha records over 15 lakh birds across wetlands

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s wetlands are once again in the spotlight as the Mid-Winter Waterfowl Census 2025 showcases the critical role of these ecosystems in wildlife conservation and as winter havens for migratory birds. The census recorded an astounding 15 lakh birds spanning over 200 species across the state’s wetlands, with Chilika Lagoon emerging as the most significant hotspot.

For the first time, the census was conducted across the entire state, encompassing key wetlands such as Chilika Lagoon, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Hirakud Reservoir. The extensive exercise involved over 200 participants, including forest staff, ornithologists, researchers, and trained volunteers, who utilised spotting scopes, binoculars, and data sheets to ensure accuracy in species identification and bird counts.

Chilika Lagoon, divided into 21 sectors (19 surveyed by boat and two by road), emerged as a primary destination for migratory birds.

A remarkable 11,27,228 birds representing 196 species were recorded in Chilika Lagoon, reflecting an increase of nine species compared to last year.

Out of the total, 10,87,226 birds were migratory, encompassing 109 species, while 40,002 resident birds were documented across 87 species.

Nalabana Sanctuary, which remains a biodiversity hotspot within Chilika Lagoon, is hosting 92 species and 3,43,226 birds, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone for avian life.

Hirakud Reservoir: Reservoir of Avian Life

Spanning 700 sq km, the Hirakud Reservoir was surveyed by 32 teams across 21 sectors, involving 70 participants. A total of 3,77,732 birds from 122 species were observed. The large-scale survey provided valuable insights into the bird population and habitat utilization within this vast reservoir.

Bhitarkanika National Park: A Haven for Waterfowl

Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district continued to serve as a critical habitat for bird species. A total of 1,51,614 birds across 118 species were recorded. The notable species sighted in Bhitarkanika National Park included the Lesser Whistling Duck (44,825 individuals) and Northern Pintail (18,776 individuals). Paradeep Gypsum Pond, a lesser-known site proved to be a crucial congregation point for waterfowl, adding to Bhitarkanika’s ecological significance. The census brought to light the presence of the Great Bittern at Gahirmatha, a significant highlight for bird enthusiasts and conservationists.

Conducted with strategic planning and precision, the census highlights the vital role Odisha’s wetlands play in supporting avian biodiversity. By dividing wetlands into sectors and engaging a wide range of stakeholders, the effort reflects a comprehensive approach to wildlife monitoring and conservation