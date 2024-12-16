MIC Electronics Completes Train Display Board Project for Indian Railways' Ratlam Division

Hyderabad: City-based MIC Electronics Limited announced the successful completion of its project for the Ratlam Division of Western Railway Zone. The company has received the Letter of Completion/Installation Certificate, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with Indian Railways.

This comprehensive project encompassed several critical installations, including replacement of five-line train display boards on a codal basis at Indore, provision of new CGDB (Coach Guidance Display Board) at NMH (NIMACH) Platform 2 along with information display boards and GPS clocks at 33 stations under MEA, replacement of information display boards at seven stations, installation of "at-a-glance" display boards at four stations, and the replacement of analog/GPS clocks at 67 locations on a codal life basis.

Speaking on the achievement, CEO MIC Rakshit Mathur said, "We are delighted to have delivered this crucial project on time and to the satisfaction of Indian Railways. This achievement underlines our dedication to providing innovative and reliable solutions customized to the unique needs of our clients. We look forward to collaborating with Indian Railways again in future to deliver such important tasks as part of streamlining operations. Obtaining a Letter of Completion from Indian Railways is critical as it serves as formal recognition that the project or service has been executed in strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines, standards, and specifications. This ensures compliance with operational and safety benchmarks while bolstering trust and credibility for future endeavours.”