MHA to Invite Kin of Martyrs for At Home

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has asked all states' Raj Bhawan to invite the families of those killed in the line of duty, Olympic Games participants and winners, competitive examination toppers and a host of other prominent people for the Independence Day At Home function at Governor and Lieutenant Governor House. The ministry shared a list of names with state governments for extending invitation.

In a communication to Chief Secretaries of all states, the home ministry said the At Home function should be commenced after 6 pm. “This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol-based invitees, on this occasion, the following indicative categories of guests could be invited,” it said.

Those whose names were mentioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast, “Swacchagrahi” or foot soldiers who have played a key role in cleanliness drives and women sarpanches (village heads) are also part of the list shared by the ministry.