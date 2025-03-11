MHA Bans 2 J&K Organisations for 5 Years

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday banned the Awami Action Committee, headed by Kashmir’s influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote about the banning of these two organisations saying they were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat. “Anyone found involved in activities against the nation’s peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi govt,” Shah said.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said the AAC is indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The AAC led by the Mirwaiz condemned the government’s action and said “this move seems like part of the continuation of the policy of intimidation and disempowerment that has been followed viz a viz J&K since August 2019. The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced”.

Mirwaiz Farooq is the chairman of the separatist amalgam All Parties Hurriyat Conference and head cleric of Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, Kashmir’s grandest and most influential mosque, where he delivers sermons.

In a separate notification, the MHA said the JKIM is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. Its members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K, it said. Masroor Abbas Ansari is also a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and a Shia leader of Kashmir.

The Centre’s move drew sharp reactions from the ruling National Conference and the PDP.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to X and said, “Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them. The J&K government must intervene to stop such actions. Democracy is about more than elections – it’s about protecting citizens’ fundamental rights. While silencing Kashmir’s voices may serve BJP’s political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The central government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics,” she said on X.

National Conference general secretary and MLA Ali M. Sagar in a post on X said, “The Mirwaiz family has been torch bearers of peace, communal harmony and helped J&K to keep up with its secular credentials. Such measures do not bring any good to the situation in J&K.”

The MHA said that considering all the facts available, both groups are declared outlawed for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the notifications.