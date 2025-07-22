Meta, Google Officials Skip ED Summons, Called Again On July 28

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to tech giants Google and Meta, directing their representatives to appear before the agency on July 28 in connection with its ongoing money‑laundering probe into illegal online betting and gambling platforms.

The fresh notices follow the companies’ absence at today’s hearing; both requested additional time to gather relevant information and documents. Once summoned, their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is investigating multiple platforms that host illegal betting and gambling links, including advertisements placed on social media outlets and app stores. The agency has called Google and Meta to explain how these illicit platforms can purchase ad space across their networks.

Several actors, celebrities, and sportspersons are also under scrutiny and are expected to depose before the ED. According to the agency, these illegal platforms have cheated innocent users of their savings and laundered, or evaded taxes on, hundreds of crores of rupees.

The ED’s investigation encompasses more than a dozen high‑profile cases nationwide, notably including the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app, whose principal promoters are based in Chhattisgarh.