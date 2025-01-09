Mercedes brings 2 new electric SUVs, clocks highest annual sales at 19,565 units

Pune: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Thursday said it has already sold 90 units of its new Mercedes G 580 Electric SUV priced at Rs 3 crore at pan India showroom before its launch on Jan.9.

The sales earned the brand a total of Rs 270 crore.

The Pune-based automaker also introduced a new EQS 450 electric SUV priced at Rs 1.28 crore, which slots below the EQS 580.

Mercedes achieved its highest ever annual sales in its 30 years of operation in India, clocking 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth at 19,565 units in Jan-Dec 2024.

“We have already sold 90 units of Mercedes G 580 Electric SUV before the launch,” Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India told Financial Chronicle.

He said the company was fully booked for the iconic G 580 SUV till Q32025 and bookings for delivery for Q42025 will be opened soon.

“The luxury market is maturing very well in India and there is a demand for top end Mercedes cars such as Maybach, AMG range, S-Class and G-Class,” Iyer pointed out.

He said Mercedes’ top-end vehicles accounted for 1 out of every 4 Mercedes sold in India and grew 30 per cent in Jan-Dec 2024.

Iyer said demand for the exquisite Mercedes-Maybach range comprising ultra-luxurious vehicles like the Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 580 are at an all-time high.

Mercedes’ electric vehicle portfolio grew significantly by 94 per cent year-on- year, with an enhanced penetration of more than 6 per cent in YTD Jan-Dec 2024 sales.

“Consolidating our sales performance, we are targeting higher double-digit sales growth this calendar year,” Iyer said.

He expects the luxury car market to grow 51,000 to 52,000 units this year.

Last year the luxury car market, including Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, Volvo, and Lexus grew 6 per cent at 48,000 units while Mercedes jumped 12 per cent despite facing challenging market headwinds.