Memorial Statue for Murdered Doctor Unveiled at R G Kar Medical College

Kolkata: A symbolic half-bust statue in memory of the female junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) on August 9, was unveiled by her fellows on the RGKMCH premises on the occasion of Mahalaya, that marked the onset of Debipaksha ahead of Durga Puja, on Wednesday.

The statue, which is made of fibreglass, is titled as Abhaya and has a plaque, Cry of the Hour, on it. It has been installed at an open space in front of Platinum Jubilee Hall. It was built by sculptor Bhaskar Sai free of cost. A large number of junior doctors later paid tribute to the deceased postgraduate trainee at the unveiling ceremony at around 11 am.

The event followed a protest rally by other junior doctors from various medical colleges who marched under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front from College Square to Esplanade to press for justice to the victim. Many common people and some actors also participated in the procession.

Meanwhile, a vigil by women in protest of the R G Kar incident came under attack allegedly by Trinamul Congress supporters led by councillor of ward no 135 Ratna Sur at Karunamoyee in Tollygunge of south Kolkata on Tuesday night. Ms Sur however denied her role behind the attack. Some participants of the rally later demonstrated outside Haridevpur police station.