Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to explain the extension of the memorandum of understanding with the Border Roads Organisation for a road to the ecologically fragile Sheshnag area along the Amarnath yatra route.

The government, however, denied the charge and accused Mehbooba of misinformation.

Environmentalists have raised concerns that the construction activity may damage Sheshnag, a glacial lake in Anantnag, and the alpine nature of its surroundings.

"Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO's Project Beacon," Mehbooba said on X.

The former chief minister tried to visit the construction site on Tuesday but was stopped by the police.

"In the name of development, it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk.

"Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?" she asked.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said that it was carrying out the post-Amarnath Yatra work in compliance with all safety norms and environmental safeguards.

The ruling National Conference hit back at Mehbooba, asserting that the Abdullah government sanctioned no road.

"Why this misinformation and mischief @MehboobaMufti? Where and when was a road approved? MOU in January 2026 was specifically aimed at COMPLETING the PENDING and CRITICAL works on SANJY Tracks. And also Slope Stabilisation and Snow Clearance," party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said on X.

He dared the former chief minister to prove that the NC government approved the road, or apologise.

An online petition against the construction at the high-altitude lake is gaining momentum with more than 8,000 people signing on.

The petition on Change.org, named "Stop construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes", started by Zarqua Banday, garnered 8,663 signatures. The link briefly appeared broken but has since reappeared on the site.

The petition urged the authorities to engage with local environmental and community groups to develop a sustainable way forward.

It said that in the name of development and easy access, the government plans to construct roads that will cut through untouched havens in Kashmir.

The petitioners urged the government to "consider sustainable tourism initiatives that preserve our natural environment."

"Solutions like guided trekking, limited access permits and eco-friendly accommodations could bring economic benefits without sacrificing our wilderness. Other regions facing similar challenges, like the Swiss Alps, have successfully implemented such strategies. We need to learn from them and prioritise long-term ecological health over short-term gains," the petition read.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday questioned the deployment of an excavator near the lake.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who also signed the petition, said, "We all have to collectively raise our voice to stop the mindless destruction of our ecology at its most fragile places."

The Mirwaiz also challenged Abdullah to speak up on the matter as a public representative.

"Why is our Chief Minister @omarabdullah mute? As people's elected representative it is his duty to speak up and do the needful to ensure this plunder is stopped! I have signed this petition and urge all those who want to save Kashmir's fragile ecology do so," he said on X.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday accused critics of selective environmental activism, asserting that it would firmly oppose any move to communalise development, undermine the annual pilgrimage or disturb peace in the valley.

"What is being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains," party spokesperson and former MLC, Girdhari Lal Raina, said in a statement.

Outrage was sparked when a video showed an excavator at work near the high-risk lake in the south Kashmir district.