Mehbooba Mufti Urges Dialogue with Pakistan, Rejects War Rhetoric

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called on the Central government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation with Pakistan over war rhetoric, emphasizing that peace and prosperity are in the best interests of both nations, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti who was speaking at a rally held here on the PDP’s 26th Foundation Day said that the people of J&K have a stake in India’s foreign policy due to the region’s role as a flashpoint in India-Pakistan conflicts. “Your wars are fought on the soil of Kashmir and, therefore, we will interfere in the foreign policy,” she said, “You had to send delegations all over the world to explain what happened at Kashmir’s Pahalgam and why India had to launch Operation Sindoor.”

She said that since the tensions and active hostilities between India and Pakistan cause significant suffering to the people of J&K, their voices ought to be included in decisions affecting peace and security and that J&K has to serve as a “bridge of friendship” rather than a battleground.

The PDP leader stated that the prolonged conflict in J&K, due to its unique geopolitical position, has caused loss of life, economic disruption, and social instability, driving the region's people to seek peace through dialogue. "How much more blood must be spilled? Our party and its patron, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, aimed to serve the nation, which is why we allied with the BJP in 2015. His goal was to lift the people of J&K out of this crisis, and he was ready to make any sacrifice to achieve that," she said.

She said, “Our country has a larger youth population than China, yet we lag far behind, as acknowledged not by Mehbooba Mufti but by the External Affairs Minister, who admits we cannot compete with China. Pakistan, burdened by debt, trails even Bangladesh, grappling with high unemployment and low GDP”. She added, “In India, providing free rations to 80 crore people highlights the pervasive poverty. Our schools lack basic amenities like fans and electricity, and hospitals are short of doctors, yet we prioritize guns and missiles for war”.

Mufti asserted, “India must rise above this and assume the role of a regional leader. I reiterate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elected by 120 crore people, has the authority to resolve the Kashmir issue. His uninvited visit to Lahore went unquestioned, demonstrating his influence. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not enemies; we seek peace with dignity and friendship. To move the nation forward, abandon war rhetoric and embrace dialogue”.

Once again highlighting the human cost of conflict, she said that the Kashmiris bear the brunt of India-Pakistan hostilities, and call for a revival of diplomatic efforts. She also spoke about the past peace initiatives and said, “Jammu and Kashmir has tested every Indian leader—from Indira Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. They all made an effort. Now it is up to Prime Minister Modi. He has the mandate and capacity—if he chooses to walk the path of peace.”

She said that the Centre keeps sending in more and more CRPF companies to J&K and that tough laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) are being used to suppress dissent. “How many more arrests, how many more killings, how much security will you bring? Will that solve anything? Until you see and embrace the people of Jammu and Kashmir with your heart, you will achieve nothing,” she said. She added that her father and PDP founder Mufti Sayeed always believed India should be strong, but also compassionate”. She said, “He called India an elephant—majestic and powerful—but sadly, this elephant has now chained its own feet, and that chain is Jammu and Kashmir.”

She implored the government, "Connect with the people, listen to them, include them. Peace is built through understanding and trust, not through coercion."