Mehbooba Mufti, daughter placed under house arrest

Srinagar: Former chief minister and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter and media advisor Iltija Mufti on Saturday claimed that they were placed under house arrest here to prevent them from visiting the families of the latest victims of strife in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kathua districts, respectively.

Ms. Iltija in a post on ‘X’ said that the gates of their house were locked from outside to prevent them from coming out and relocating to Baramulla and Kathua. Adding the pictures of the locked outer gates of their Srinagar residence to her post, she said, “My mother & I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army. I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din’s family today & am not being allowed to even move out,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

She lamented, “Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised”. She tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in her post which was later reposted by her mother.

The Army had on Wednesday evening shot dead truck driver Mir after, as per its claim, he had ignored the signal to stop and sped away the mobile vehicle check-post (MVCP) set up by it in the Sangrama area of Baramulla. The Army had claimed the “speeding suspicious civil truck” on being challenged didn't stop despite repeated warnings and instead accelerated further while crossing the check-post and that the “alert troops” had chased it for over 23 kilometres and subsequently shots were fired aiming at tyres to deflate which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk (Baramulla).

25-year-Gujjar youth Din of the Billawar area of Kathua district committed suicide earlier this week after he was allegedly tortured by the police over his links with separatist militants. In a shocking turn of events, a 3.48-minute video showing him saying he is ending his life so that “not anyone else” becomes a victim of torture and humiliation like he himself did in the hands of the police has gone viral.