Meghalaya BSF intercepts two Indian nationals for sugar smuggling to Bangladesh

Shillong: Troops from the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted two Indian nationals with three vehicles loaded with large quantities of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh near the Lyngkhat border area in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with local police.

According to a press release from the Meghalaya Frontier BSF, the troops identified and intercepted three trucks carrying approximately 74,000 kg of sugar in the border area.

When questioned, the drivers were unable to produce any valid documents for the sugar consignment. The seized sugar and the two apprehended individuals were handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

On social media platform X, BSF Meghalaya stated, "A successful joint operation by BSF Meghalaya and Meghalaya Police in East Khasi Hills led to the apprehension of two Indian nationals and the confiscation of 74,000 kg of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh."



Earlier, on August 22, BSF Meghalaya thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

During that operation, four Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were apprehended along with two Indian facilitators.

In its ongoing efforts to curb illegal crossings and smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF Meghalaya has strengthened its border control measures and adopted a multi-tiered dominance strategy to prevent such activities.

The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices have been handed over to the relevant police station for further legal action.�