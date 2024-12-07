 Top
Meghalaya BJP Opposes Assam's Beef Ban, Writes to Central Leaders

Deccan Chronicle
7 Dec 2024 5:06 PM IST
Meghalaya BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai has strongly criticised Assam's recent decision to ban the consumption of beef in public spaces, including hotels and restaurants. The controversial ban, which was approved on December 4, amends the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, restricting beef consumption in areas where Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains are in the majority.

Shullai, representing South Shillong, argued that the ban infringes upon the Indian Constitution, which does not impose restrictions on meat consumption. He expressed that people in Meghalaya should have the freedom to consume whatever they wish, including unconventional foods like dog meat.

Shullai has written a letter condemning the ban, which will be sent to both the central BJP leadership and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The legislator’s stance reflects growing opposition to the beef ban within the northeast, where several political parties have voiced similar concerns.

In addition to this, the Meghalaya government had previously blocked a chartered flight carrying a leader of a right-wing group intending to rally against cow slaughter in Shillong. This ongoing political tension highlights the regional divide on the issue of beef consumption and the larger question of individual rights versus cultural norms.

