Meghalaya BJP Opposes Assam's Beef Ban, Writes to Central Leaders

Meghalaya BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai has strongly criticised Assam's recent decision to ban the consumption of beef in public spaces, including hotels and restaurants. The controversial ban, which was approved on December 4, amends the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, restricting beef consumption in areas where Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains are in the majority.

Shullai, representing South Shillong, argued that the ban infringes upon the Indian Constitution, which does not impose restrictions on meat consumption. He expressed that people in Meghalaya should have the freedom to consume whatever they wish, including unconventional foods like dog meat.