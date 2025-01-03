Medical seats can't remain vacant: SC

New Delhi: Seats in medical courses cannot remain vacant, the Supreme Court on Friday said and asked the Centre to hold a meeting with the relevant stakeholders, including the states, and consider the recommendations of a committee appointed over the issue.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing the matter when it observed, “Seats also cannot go vacant.”

In April, 2023, the apex court flagged the issue of super speciality seats in medical courses remaining unfilled.

The Centre had then proposed to appoint a committee, consisting of all the stakeholders including representatives of states and private medical colleges, under the chairmanship of director general of health services to resolve the issue.

On Friday, the Centre's counsel said the committee comprising the stakeholders was constituted and it had given its recommendations on the issue.

It would be appropriate if the Centre held a meeting with the stakeholders and came out with a concrete proposal, the counsel said.

The bench therefore directed for the meeting to be held by the Centre.

The apex court said the needful be done within three months and posted the matter in April.

In April, 2023, the top court said the plea before it depicted a “very sorry picture” given 1,003 precious super speciality seats were going to waste as no admissions could take place for the seats.

“On the one hand, we find that there is always a shortage of super speciality doctors and on the other hand these precious seats remain unfilled,” it said.