Mayawati unanimously re-elected as BSP president

Lucknow: Mayawati was unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the party said here on Tuesday.The decision was taken during a special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and senior national-level office bearers and state party units and representatives selected from all over the country, it said.

Mayawati, 68, is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. BSP founder Kanshi Ram had declared her as his political successor over two decades ago.�