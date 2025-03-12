Mauritius family, not just partner for India: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed Mauritius a family and not just a partner country for India. Addressing the Indian Diaspora in the Indian Ocean nation’s Capital Port Louis, the Prime Minister highlighted the historical, cultural and religious ties that bind the two nations. The event was also attended by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his wife Veena Ramgoolam, and other dignitaries.

Ramgoolam also announced that his country would confer the nation’s highest civilian award — the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK) on Modi.

Thanking Mauritius for the honour on behalf of the people of India, Modi, while speaking in Hindi, Bhojpuri and English, declared that “India always stands with Mauritius” whether it be “investment, infrastructure, commerce or crisis-response”.

Modi also presented Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to Ramgoolam and his wife. Earlier in the day, Modi also presented the OCI card to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool as well as the First Lady Vrinda Gokhool.

Modi also held talks with Ramgoolam late on Tuesday evening (IST) that will be followed by formal delegation-level talks and inking of key pacts on Wednesday after which he will attend the 57th National Day celebrations in the afternoon as the chief guest. The visit also comes at a time when China has been strengthening its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

Modi announced that a “Girmitiya” (reference to Indian indentured labourers of the 19th century and their descendants in various parts of the world) database would be prepared to compile details of towns and villages in India from where these labourers left during the British Raj and where they settled across the world.

Modi also mentioned the emotional attachment that the people of Mauritius feel for Bihar from where most of the indentured labourers were brought to Mauritius by the British to work in plantations. The Prime Minister also mooted the organisation of a World Girmitiya Conference to pay tribute to the legacy of these brave people who underwent so much suffering and chart the geographical routes that these indentured labourers took from their motherland. He pointed out that “to further strengthen these bonds, a special carve out for Mauritius has been made whereby OCI cards can be made available to the seventh generation of the people of Indian origin in Mauritius”. Praising the snack “Makhana” from Bihar, Modi predicted that it would become a global snack in the times to come. Earlier, he presented the snack as a gift to President Gokhool, a Banarsi silk saree to the First Lady and an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Welcoming Modi at the Diaspora event, Ramgoolam said his country wants to encourage more foreign investors even as he pitched for increased Indian investment in his country. He also referred to the hospitality and financial services sectors in his country which symbolised the cooperation between the two nations.

Modi, meanwhile, pitched India as a “proud partner” of Mauritius in capacity-building. He said India had always been a first responder to Mauritius in times of crisis and the first to celebrate the successes of the Indian Ocean nation. As an example, he spelt out how India had rushed one lakh vaccines to Mauritius during the Covid pandemic. He also spoke about the inking of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) four years ago between the two nations which had given Mauritius preferential access to the Indian market that “boosted growth and created jobs”. The India-Mauritius CECPA is the first trade agreement signed by India with an African country. PM Modi also pointed out that Mauritius is at the centre of India’s vision for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of the Vision SAGAR (i.e., Security and growth for All in the Region).

Highlighting the religious ties between the two nations, Modi pointed to the happiness among the people of Mauritius when the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated in January last year and the fact that a half-day leave had been announced by the Mauritius Government to celebrate the grand occasion.

The New Delhi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Tuesday at the Samadhis of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden, Pamplemousses. Prime Minister was accompanied by Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam for the wreath laying function. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi recalled the enduring legacies of the two leaders in the progress of Mauritius and building a robust foundation for India-Mauritius ties. Following the wreath laying ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam planted a tree under the initiative – “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” – in the historic garden.”