Massive Python Found in Car in Odisha’s Jajpur, Rescued After 5-Hour Operation

�Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre and startling incident, a 7-foot-long python was found hiding inside a car in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday, sparking a five-hour rescue operation that left the car owner and locals both shocked and amazed.



The python, which had slithered into the car’s air conditioning duct, was safely rescued after hours of meticulous effort by a member of Snake Helpline, a voluntary organization dedicated to the rescue and conservation of snakes.

The incident unfolded when the car's owner, a well-known educationist in the area, took his vehicle for servicing at a local garage. As the mechanics began their routine inspection, the car owner noticed something unusual: a large tail emerging from beneath the car seats. Upon closer inspection, it was confirmed that the vehicle had an unexpected passenger — a massive python.

The owner quickly sought help from Snake Helpline, an organisation with expertise in dealing with such emergencies. Manibhadra Mallick, a seasoned member of the group, rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call.

"When I arrived, the snake had already moved further into the car, making the operation tricky. It had entered the AC duct, which is a confined space, and retrieving it without causing harm to either the snake or the vehicle required careful planning," Mallick said.

Despite the urgency of the situation, rescuing the python proved to be a long and challenging task. Mallick and his team had to dismantle parts of the car's dashboard and air conditioning system to gain access to the snake, which had coiled itself deep inside.

“Throughout the process, we had to ensure that the snake remained calm and that no one in the vicinity was put at risk,” Mallick added. With the help of special snake-handling equipment, the python was eventually extricated from the car without injury.

As news of the incident spread, curious onlookers gathered near the service center to witness the rescue. Local residents were left both fascinated and alarmed by the sheer size of the python, which is not commonly seen in urban areas.

Once the python was safely removed, forest department officials were contacted for further guidance. Following standard protocol, the snake was carefully inspected for injuries and then released back into its natural habitat in a nearby forest. “Pythons are non-venomous and generally pose no threat to humans. However, their size can be intimidating, and they must be handled with care,” a forest official said, emphasising the importance of not harming wildlife, even when they inadvertently enter human spaces.