Massive fire in Noida banquet hall claims life of electrician

Noida: A devastating fire broke out early on Wednesday morning in the Lotus Grenadier banquet hall near Sarfabad village in Noida, resulting in the tragic death of an electrician, identified as Pravendra, officials reported.

The blaze erupted around 3:30 am, and Sector-113 police, along with the fire department, responded immediately. Five fire engines initially arrived at the scene, but as the flames continued to spread, an additional 10 fire engines were deployed to control the situation.









Deputy commissioner of police Rambadan Singh confirmed that while several trapped individuals were safely evacuated, Pravendra succumbed to the fire. Chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey noted that the largely wooden structure of the hall contributed to the rapid spread, making it a challenge to bring the fire under control. It took nearly three hours to subdue the flames.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which eerily echoes a similar incident in the same venue last year, on November 21. However, no casualties were reported in the previous incident.

