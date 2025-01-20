Massive fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj

A major fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday evening in Sector 19 near Malepur Ghat, Narnoor, caused by an LPG cylinder explosion. The blaze engulfed 18 tents, leading to thick clouds of smoke that spread across the fair area and caused panic among nearby akhadas. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started around 4 pm when straw inside a tent ignited, triggering the explosion of an LPG cylinder. As flames rapidly spread, ten devotees sustained grievous injuries, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly, with 15 fire tenders arriving at the scene to control the blaze. Within an hour, the fire was brought under control, and all affected individuals were transported to RIMS, Adilabad for treatment.





Smoke rises from a fire that engulfs a tented camp near the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers during the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in #Prayagraj on Sunday.

Pic courtesy: AP Photos#MahaKumbh #MahaKumbh2025 #fire #KumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/dLwjFZHfSR — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) January 19, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Prayagraj to oversee preparations for Mauni Amavasya, reached the site promptly. He directed authorities to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Adityanath via phone to inquire about the situation. A senior official stated, “The chief minister informed PM Modi that the blaze was quickly managed by teams from SDRF, NDRF, and the fire department.”









Prayagraj Zone Additional DGP Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and the situation was under control. “People have been evacuated, and the fire is out. No casualties were reported. We are currently assessing the losses,” Bhaskar said. He added that the fire primarily affected the thatched roofs of the tents, leaving the main structures intact.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander provided further details, stating that the fire was reported at 4:30 PM in a tent set up by Gita Press in Sector 19, one of the 24 sectors of the fairground. “The fire spread to several tents, but the fire brigade and police teams managed to extinguish it swiftly. There have been no fatalities,” Mander remarked. The affected area was cordoned off to ensure the safety of pilgrims as onlookers captured the incident on their mobile phones.





Witness Samant Bharti, a seer present at the akhada, described the chaos, “I was inside the akhada when I heard a loud explosion and saw everyone running. I rushed outside and witnessed two more blasts within minutes. People quickly evacuated their camps, and my heart was racing.” Bharti added, “Normally, yagnas inside the akhadas produce smoke, so the sudden fire caused widespread panic.”

Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma, who also attended the scene, assured that the fire was controlled swiftly. “The fire was doused within minutes. We are instructing mela authorities to rehabilitate those affected immediately,” Sharma stated. He emphasized the need for thorough investigations to determine the cause and prevent future incidents. “Arrangements for overnight stays and other necessities should be made for those displaced by the fire,” he added.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma reiterated that 15 fire tenders were deployed to manage the fire, which was successfully extinguished with no loss of life. “The situation is now under control,” Sharma confirmed.

Akhada Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra provided additional insights, explaining that two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19, leading to the extensive fire in the camps. “The explosion was triggered by straw catching fire inside the tent, which then ignited the LPG cylinders,” Mishra said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official Twitter handle expressed sorrow over the incident, stating, “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety.” The post included a video clip showing thick black smoke rising from the affected area.

The Samajwadi Party also voiced its concern on social media, expressing grief over the incident and urging the government to expedite rescue operations. “Our thoughts are with those affected by the fire at Maha Kumbh. Immediate and effective rescue operations are essential,” the party tweeted.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced on Paush Purnima, January 13, and has seen over 7.72 crore devotees take the holy dip, according to official figures available until Saturday. On Sunday alone, more than 46.95 lakh devotees participated in the sacred rituals at the Sangam.

Officials are now focusing on assessing the damage and providing necessary support to the affected devotees. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the cylinder blast and to implement safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.











