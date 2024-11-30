Massive Fire at Varanasi Railway Station Destroys 200 Vehicles

A massive fire broke out at the vehicle parking area of Varanasi’s Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Saturday, destroying at least 200 two-wheelers. Dramatic footage from the scene showed towering flames engulfing the parking lot as fire brigade and police officials worked tirelessly to control the blaze. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after a two-hour operation, with thick smoke and haze surrounding the area.

Around 12 fire brigade vehicles, along with personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, quickly responded to the emergency. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the scale of the disaster.

Initial investigations point to a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started around 10:30 pm after a short circuit, which had been addressed by electricians. However, a second short circuit occurred a few hours later, leading to sparks that ignited petrol from one of the motorcycles, triggering the fire. Some bicycles were also caught in the flames.

CO GRP Kunwar Bahadur Singh confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. Many of the destroyed vehicles belonged to railway employees, adding a personal dimension to the incident. One railway worker, who had parked his bike around midnight, recalled how he moved it to safety after hearing about the fire. Despite the efforts, the flames quickly spread across the parking lot, causing significant damage.

The fire has raised concerns about safety protocols at the station, and authorities are working to prevent future incidents.