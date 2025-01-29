Maruti Suzuki Q3 consolidated profit jumps 16% to Rs 3,727 crore

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25, reaching Rs 3,726.9 crore, up from Rs 3,206.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total consolidated revenue from operations for the December quarter rose 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 38,764.3 crore from Rs 33,512.8 crore in the December quarter of FY24.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 3,525 crore from Rs 3,130 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,470.3 crore against Rs 3,907.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, EBITDA margin declined marginally to 11.6 per cent from 11.7 per cent year over year.

Maruti said it registered the highest-ever net sales of Rs 36,802 crore during the quarter against Rs 31,860 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company said in an exchange filing that its sales rose nearly 13 per cent year over year. It sold 5,66,213 vehicles during the quarter, compared to 5,01,207 units in the same quarter last year.

In the domestic market, it sold 4,66,993 units in the quarter against 4,29,422 units in last year's same quarter.

It exported 99,220 units in the quarter which was the highest-ever in any quarter. Last year, during the same quarter, it exported 71,785 units.