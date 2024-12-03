Marijuana Smuggling Racket Busted in Surat; Two from Odisha Arrested

�Bhubaneswar: Gujarat Police apprehended two individuals on charges of smuggling marijuana (ganja), seizing over 14.6 kilograms of the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. The operation, carried out by a team from Udhna Police Station, was part of the state's intensified "No Drugs in Gujarat" campaign, reports revealed on Tuesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Surat, Bhagirath Singh Gadhvi, commended the swift and precise action by the police team.

“Our efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring Gujarat remains a drug-free state,” he said. The suspects were arrested near Udhna, and investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and any larger networks involved.

Interestingly, Gujarat's crackdown comes as Odisha intensifies its “Green Clean Mission,” a campaign aimed at eradicating cannabis cultivation in the state by 2026. This initiative has gained momentum with significant operations conducted in the past weeks.

In a recent joint operation, Odisha Police and the Excise Department destroyed cannabis crops worth over Rs 17 crore in Gajapati district. The operation, carried out early Monday, cleared over 87 acres of land being used for illegal marijuana cultivation.

Last week, similar operations dismantled cannabis farms across the state. A joint task force cleared over 10 acres in the Digapahandi area of Ganjam district and an additional 62 acres of forest land in Subarnapur district.