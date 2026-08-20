Marathi Rule For Auto, Taxi Drivers To Be Strictly Enforced From August 20

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will begin enforcing from August 20 a rule requiring auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state to have practical knowledge of Marathi. Drivers who fail to comply could face suspension of their badges and, eventually, cancellation of their permits.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday that drivers found unable to communicate in practical Marathi would initially be given one month to acquire the required language skills. Those who fail to do so could have their badges suspended for up to three months. Drivers who subsequently and deliberately refuse to learn Marathi could face cancellation of both their badges and permits, he said.

The announcement follows a 105-day Marathi language campaign for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, organised by the Maharashtra Transport Department with the help of the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. In May, the Transport Department had announced that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state would have to learn Marathi by August 15. During the campaign, 1,65,600 drivers learnt Marathi and received certificates.

Under a rule in force in Maharashtra since 1989, practical knowledge of Marathi is required to drive an auto-rickshaw or taxi. Mr Sarnaik said the rule would now be strictly enforced in accordance with a relevant legal provision introduced on August 12.

He stressed that the government did not intend to deprive anyone of employment and said people who had come to Maharashtra from different parts of the country should have access to employment. Mumbai, he said, had always welcomed people from across the country. At the same time, he said, it was important to uphold the pride of Maharashtra's language and culture.

“The decision was taken with the objective of promoting, propagating and preserving Marathi after it was accorded Classical Language status,” he said.

Mr Sarnaik said drivers who refused to learn or speak Marathi would now face action within the framework of the law, without any further extension on humanitarian grounds. “It is the duty of the Transport Department to take action within the legal framework against drivers who refuse to learn or speak Marathi. Such drivers will now face action as per the law without being given any additional grace period on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

For new auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials will assess applicants through direct interaction to determine whether they have practical knowledge of Marathi. The interaction will also be video-recorded, and a badge will be issued only after an applicant is found to possess the required language skills, Mr Sarnaik said.

According to the Transport Department, around 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges have so far been issued in the state.

The Transport Minister also instructed RTO officials to conduct an inquiry into complaints of fake domicile certificates being used to obtain auto-rickshaw and taxi permits or badges. The inquiry will include physical and police verification wherever required.

Officials said Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad had been entrusted with the inquiry. A report is expected to be submitted by the end of next month.