Maratha Quota: Massive Celebration Erupts in Manoj Jarange's Antarwali Sarati Village

Jalna: Soon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of the demands made by activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday, a wave of jubilation swept through Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district - that emerged as the epicentre of the Maratha reservation movement over the past two years. Jarange on Tuesday evening ended his five-day-old fast after the government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The 43-year-old activist had launched the fast on August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Soon after Jarange declared victory after a government delegation met him and conveyed acceptance of his demands, celebrations erupted among his supporters at the protest site.

In Antarwali Sarati, too, local residents hit the streets, waving saffron flags, beating drums, and chanting slogans in support of Jarange.

The village, considered the spiritual and strategic nerve centre of the Maratha quota movement, witnessed an outpouring of emotion as supporters celebrated what they called a "historic victory".

Jarange, who led the protest with a firm yet peaceful resolve, had been demanding concrete steps toward implementing Maratha reservation in education and government jobs under the OBC category.

Local leaders in Antarwali Sarati organised a special ceremony at the village square, with community elders offering prayers, bursting crackers and lighting lamps to mark the moment. Several young volunteers distributed sweets, while traditional 'dhol-tasha' performances echoed through the air.

Jarange's family also joined in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, his wife expressed happiness over the government's decision and said she was eagerly waiting for her husband's return.

His son, Shivraj, said reservation would benefit thousands of young Maratha community members as it will open up opportunities in education and government jobs.

It was two years back that Jarange's agitation in Antarwali Sarati village had brought him into prominence. The protest that year went unnoticed initially, but everything changed in a matter of three days after violence broke out when local authorities forcibly tried to admit Jarange to a hospital.