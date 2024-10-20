Maratha Quota Activist to Field Candidates for Assembly

Mumbai: Days after vowing to finish off the BJP for not providing reservation to Maratha community, quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday announced his decision to field Maratha candidates for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. However, he made it clear that he would not contest.

Jarange said that he will field Maratha candidates in constituencies where the community has a strong presence. “We will field candidates where we can win. But I will not contest the polls,” he said at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district.

“We have two options… To contest polls or to defeat others. The best option is to contest selectively and hence field candidates where we can win,” he said.

Jarange urged potential candidates to file their nominations and said the final decision on their candidacy would be made on October 29.

“File your nominations. On the last day of withdrawal, I will ask you from where to contest and withdraw… If I ask you to withdraw, you must withdraw,” he said.

The activist also announced that he would support other candidates supporting the Maratha cause in segments reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In constituencies where the Maratha community is unlikely to secure a win, his group will support candidates regardless of party, caste, or religion as long as they commit to backing the reservation demand, he added.

“We will support those who are committed to the Maratha cause. Candidates who agree to our demand must sign a written pledge,” Jarange said.

After the election schedule for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls was announced last week, the Maratha quota activist had issued a threat to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP saying he will finish them off in the elections for failing to provide reservation for Marathas.

Jarange has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis and their ‘sage soyre’ (relatives) as Marathas. Kunbis enjoy quota benefits as OBCs. However, OBC members have opposed the demand saying that their quota should not be diluted.

Election to the 288-member Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.