Maoists kill man in Maharashtra on suspicion of being police informer

Gadchiroli:�Maoists on Sunday killed a 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district while claiming he was a police informer, officials said. The incident took place at Kiyer village under Bhamragad tehsil in south Gadchiroli in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

As per preliminary information, Maoists strangulated to death an innocent civilian, identified as Sukhram Madavi, resident of Kiyer village, a senior police official said. In a pamphlet found near the body, Maoists falsely claimed that the man was a police informer and had helped police to open new camps, including in Pengunda area of the district, he said.

This is the first civilian murder executed by Maoists here this year, the official said. An investigation was on into the incident, the police said.�