Maoists’ IED expert among 3 Naxals killed in Thursday’s Sukma encounter

Raipur: Maoists’ IED expert Korsa Mahesh was among three hardcore Naxals who were killed in the January nine encounter with security forces near Palliguda in Sukma district under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

Bodies of the three slain Maoists were identified on Friday, Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said.

The three deceased Naxals cumulatively carried a bounty of Rs 18 lakh, he added.

The three slain Maoists have been identified as Korsa Mahesh, Madvi Navin alias Kosa, and Albam Bheema.

While Korsa carried a bounty of Rs eight lakh, Madvi and Albam who were area committee members (ACM) carried rewards of Rs five lakh each on their heads.

Korsa Mahesh was known in the Maoist cadre as an expert in making and planting IEDs.

He was the deputy commander of the platoon number 30 functioning under the south Bastar division of the Maoists.

He was a former member of Maoists’ battalion one which holds ground for the Naxals in their core area in the borders of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

Korsa was allegedly involved in the killing of CRPF inspector Sudhakar Reddy near Bedre security camp under Jagargunda police station in Sukma district on December 17, 2023.

He had also allegedly masterminded the landmine blast to blow up a vehicle killing two CRPF jawans near Tekalgudam under Jagargunda police station on May 23, last year.

Security forces have also recovered two Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), one 12 bore rifle, three container bombs, and five BGL shells at the encounter site.

According to Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj, as many as eight hardcore Maoists were killed in separate encounters in Bastar in the last six days.

In another development, 13 Maoists including a couple surrendered before police in Bijapur.