Maoists Accused Woman of Spying, Killed in Bijapur

Raipur: Maoists brutally killed a woman by slitting her throat in front of her husband in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Body of the slain woman, identified as Sukura Yellam, was found on the outskirts of her village of Loded on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the police, the tribal woman along with her husband Ramaiya Yellam was abducted by a group of Maoists from their house in Loded village and taken to the nearby jungle.

They were tried by the ‘jan adalat’ (kangaroo court) set up in the jungle, police said. Later, the couple were beaten black and blue in front of hundreds of tribals from the surrounding village, and forcibly herded to the spot by the Maoists to witness the incident.

The ultras later slit the woman’s throat in front of her husband, leading to her painful death, police said.

The husband was however let off with a warning by the Naxals, police said.

The couple were accused of spying for Telangana police by the Maoists.

This was the fourth killing by Maoists in the district in the last four days.

In another incident, Maoists stormed the village of Timmapur on Friday night and barged into the house of the Anganwadi worker Laxmi Padam.

They assaulted the woman and her son, accusing the woman of spying for the police.

The ultras later killed her with sharp weapons before her son, police said.

The Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the killing of the woman.

In two other incidents, two ex-sarpanchs, who were affiliated to the ruling BJP, were killed by Maoists at Bhairamgarh and Nemed in Bijapur district respectively three days ago.

The slain BJP leaders were identified as Sukh Ram and Suklu Farsa.