Maoist with Rs 2 Cr Reward on Head Surrenders Before Maha CM

KARIMNAGAR: In a significant development, Maharashtra Maoist state committee secretary Bimala Chandra Sidam, alias Tarakka, surrendered along with 10 other Maoists before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Gadchiroli police headquarters on Wednesday.

Tarakka, a tribal from Kishtapur in Aheri taluka, joined the Maoist movement in 1983. She married CPI-Maoist central committee member Mallojula Venugopal, alias Bhupathi, in 1989. Venugopal hails from Peddapalli in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Tarakka has been serving as the Maharashtra state committee secretary of the Maoist party.

Tarakka faces 170 cases across four states and had a reward of ₹2 crore on her head. She was notorious for her aggressive leadership and played a key role in the 2009 Gadchiroli encounter, which resulted in the deaths of 17 policemen.

Police sources suspect Tarakka's involvement in other major Naxal attacks, including the February 2009 Marrkegaon encounter that killed 15 policemen and the May 2019 Hattigota (Murumgaon) attack, which claimed 16 lives.