Maoist Leader Among Seven Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Raipur: Maoists’ west bureau secretary P Mohan Rao alias Ramchandra who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh was among seven ultras who were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in south Abujhmad under Narayanpur district in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh on December 12, police said on Saturday.

All the seven slain Naxals who included two women have been identified, Bastar police said on Saturday.

One of the deceased ultra has been identified as Maoists’ west bureau secretary P Mohan Rao who was also member of Odisha state committee of outlawed CPI (Maoist), Bastar police said.

He had a BTech degree, according to the Bastar police.

The other six slain Naxals have been identified as Raini alias Romila Madkam who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on her head and militia members Somari Ayam, Gudsa Kuchha, Rainu Poyam, Kamlesh and Motu who carried a bounty of Rs two lakh each.

Eight weapons including two Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), two numbers of 303 rifles, two numbers of 12 bore rifles and two numbers of country made rifles had been recovered at the encounter site.

The massive anti-Naxal operation involving around 1,000 security personnel was launched in Kolhaja-Dondarbeda jungle in south Abujhmad on December 12 following intelligence inputs on the presence of senior Maoist leaders of Bastar, Maharashtra and Odisha in the area, police said.

Meanwhile, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj on Saturday announced that two of the seven districts in Bastar division have witnessed no Naxal incidents in the last one year indicating that they have become free of Maoist influence.

“Two districts in Bastar division, Bastar and Kondagaon, have not witnessed any Naxal incident in the last one year. They have become free of Maoist influence”, Mr Sunderraj told this newspaper.

Significantly, Chandameta in Bastar district was once considered a Maoist stronghold.

The other five districts in Bastar division are Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur, Kanker and Bijapur.