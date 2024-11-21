Maoist killed, security personnel injured in gunfight on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Bhubaneswar:�A Maoist insurgent was killed, and a security personnel was injured in a gunfight near MV-79 Jindalguda in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a region known for frequent clashes between government forces and insurgents.

The skirmish occurred on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, where Maoist groups reportedly attempted to infiltrate Malkangiri from Chhattisgarh. Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces launched an operation in the area, resulting in a two-hour exchange of fire.

During the encounter, one insurgent was killed, and others managed to flee. A jawan sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and was rushed to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where his condition is reported to be critical.

"The injured jawan is receiving critical care. The situation remains tense as search operations have been intensified to apprehend the fleeing Maoists," an official source said.

This incident has heightened concerns as Malkangiri, once declared Maoist-free, faces renewed threats of insurgent activity from neighboring Chhattisgarh. Authorities are stepping up efforts to counteract the resurgence by dismantling Maoist networks and bolstering security measures in the region.

Malkangiri has long been a hotspot for Maoist activity, with insurgents exploiting its dense forests and rugged terrain. The government's counterinsurgency initiatives aim to restore stability and protect civilians in affected areas.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain further details about the encounter and its implications. The incident underscores the persistent challenges of combating insurgency in this volatile region.