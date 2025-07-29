Maoist Killed, 3 Jawans Injured In Sukma Encounter

Raipur: A Maoist was on Tuesday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Sukma district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

Three jawans were injured in the incident, police said.



Based on the specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed rebels along Sukma-Dantewada interdistrict region in south Bastar, security forces launched a search operation in the forested area, a senior district police officer said.

Later, an encounter ensued between them.

“Body of a Naxal along with a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered at the encounter site”, the police officer said.



Three jawans of district reserve guard (DRG) were injured in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Naxals during the course of the operation, police said.



‘All the injured personnel have been safely evacuated and are being referred to higher medical centers for advanced treatment’, the police officer said.

Conditions of the three injured jawans were stated to be stable, he said.

Further details regarding the operation will be shared with the media after the search party returns to their base camp, the police officer said.



Sources said intermittent exchange of fire between the security forces and the Naxals were still going on till the last reports came.



“The encounter is going on deep in the jungle and details regarding the exact casualty among the Naxals could be ascertained only after the security forces returned to their base camp”, the police officer said.

