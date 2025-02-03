Maoist kill man for being ‘police informer’ in Gadchiroli

Mumbai: Maoists allegedly killed a man in Gadchiroli accusing him of being a police informer. According to the police, 45-year-old Sukhram Madavi was strangled to death and a pamphlet recovered near the victim’s body claimed he had assisted the police in establishing new camps and had been providing sensitive information to them.

The incident occurred in Kiyer village under Bhamragad tehsil in the early hours on Sunday. The police have denied that the victim worked as a police informant and said that he was an “innocent civilian”. A police official said, “This is the first civilian killing by Maoists in Gadchiroli district this year.”

According to preliminary information, the Naxalites took Madavi and killed him by strangulation after accusing him of acting as a police informer. He was kidnapped from his house and taken to a ground near the village, where he was killed. Pamphlets of a Naxal-backed group claiming responsibility for the murder were also found near the body. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, the official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the “guardian minister” of Gadchiroli district and state home minister, said, “Maoists in Gadchiroli are frustrated because of the constant pressure of the police. Some of them have surrendered and some have become inactive even though they have not surrendered before the police. Yesterday’s gruesome murder seems to be the act of Maoists out of frustration. But we will not stop our action until we neutralise the last maoist in the district. And those involved in the murder will be jailed within a month.”