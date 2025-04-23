Mansarovar Yatra Time Cut to 10 Days

Dehradun: The 2025 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage will be significantly shorter and less arduous for the first time, as pilgrims can now drive over 80 km of newly upgraded road between Dharchula and Lipulekh Pass in a matter of hours — an ordeal that previously required an 8 to 9 day trek. This improvement is expected to cut the total journey from the earlier 17 to 21 days to around 10 days.

The pilgrimage, suspended since 2019 due to border tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume in June 2025. Approximately 250 devotees have registered to travel to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in the Chinese-controlled Tibet region. The Border Roads Organisation completed the Lipulekh route four years ago; remaining repairs are being expedited to ensure readiness before the yatra begins on June 10.

District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said all agencies have been directed to finish road repairs swiftly, despite damage from heavy snowfall and glacial activity. Pilgrims will be accommodated in Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) rest houses, and the Indo-Tibet Border Police will oversee security along the route. “Preparations are in full swing to ensure a comfortable and safe pilgrimage,” Goswami added.