Man's revenge on estranged wife’s family behind Ahmedabad parcel bomb

Ahmedabad police have arrested two additional individuals in connection with the parcel bomb explosion that injured two people in the Sabarmati area on Saturday. The incident, which shocked the neighborhood, was the result of a revenge plot meticulously planned by 44-year-old Rupen Rao, targeting his estranged wife’s family.

The explosion occurred on Saturday morning when a parcel containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was delivered to the residence of Rao's in-laws. Upon opening the package, the device detonated, leaving two family members injured. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motive behind the attack was a long-standing dispute between Rao and his estranged wife’s family. Sources indicate that Rao had harbored resentment against them following a bitter separation and decided to seek vengeance through the calculated act.

Police quickly apprehended Rao after tracing the delivery trail of the parcel. Subsequent inquiries led to the arrest of two of his associates, whose identities have not been disclosed. Authorities believe these individuals assisted Rao in procuring materials for the IED and assembling the device.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Ahmedabad, Neha Patel, stated that forensic experts are analyzing evidence gathered from the blast site to determine the exact components used in the bomb. She also confirmed that Rao and his accomplices will face charges under sections of the Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code for attempted murder and conspiracy.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety, and authorities have assured residents that stringent measures are being implemented to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Investigations are ongoing, with police determined to uncover all details surrounding the case.